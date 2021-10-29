The director of the Blairsville History Center will explore Indiana County’s resistance to slavery prior to the Civil War at the American Association of University Women–Indiana County chapter’s Nov. 10 meeting. Find out how our community is committed to removing persisting bias in Indiana County due to gender, economics, race and ethnicity
Denise Jennings-Doyle will present “Women in The Underground Railroad” at 7 p.m. at the Indiana Historical Society, 621 Wayne Ave. She will share stories of the local women who operated as conductors and in the sustenance department in the area’s Underground Railroad.
In 2006 Jennings-Doyle co-founded the Blairsville Underground Railroad, where she is now the primary researcher, writer, exhibit developer and lecturer. She also operates as the organization’s president and the director of the Blairsville History Center. In addition to her volunteerism with the Blairsville Underground Railroad, she is the director of stewardship and events at IUP.
This event is free and open to the public.