After a century of sacrifice, protests and hard work, women won the right to vote in 1920 with the passing of the 19th Amendment. The election on Nov. 3 will mark the 100-year anniversary of the first major election when women had equal voting rights. Most of the polling places back then were the local post offices, where women were given separate, usually pink, ballots. Just 36 percent of eligible women voted in 1920, but in 2016, 63 percent voted. Since 1964, women have voted at higher rates than men in presidential elections. On the steps of the Indiana Post Office recently, the leaders of the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County held pink “ballots” commemorating suffragists achieving the right to vote. Pictured, front row, from left, are Patti Holmes, Issues Committee co-chair; Susan Boser, president-elect; Nancy Westburg, president; and Sherene Hess, Indiana County commissioner. Second row: Donna DonGiovanni, Special Events chair; Gail Riley, secretary; Lynne Alvine, past president; Celinda Scott, publicity chair; and Anna Goldman, executive board member-at-large.
Latest News
- Police Log
- Today in History
- 2-0 or 0-2? Steelers, Roethlisberger eye improvement
- Raiders open Las Vegas stadium with 34-24 win vs Saints
- IUP marks Constitution Day
- IRMC staff continues to adjust to impact from coronavirus
- Women mark anniversary of 19th Amendment
- Giants' Saquon Barkley out for season with torn ACL
Most Popular
Articles
- Blaze heavily damages Auto Zone on Oakland Avenue
- COVID-19 cases hit daily high
- IUP reports 87 confirmed virus cases
- Penns Manor employee tests positive for virus
- Board OKs RGGI proposal
- Campus reports increase in virus cases
- Inmate found guilty in slaying of cellmate
- 49 additional students test positive for virus at IUP
- Homer-Center to stay the course on virus plan
- Mike O’Sullivan
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
things to do
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.