To whom it may concern —
WOMEN’S CHRISTMAS TEA
Since the community can’t be together again this year, members of Ambrose Baptist Church didn’t want to miss seeing everyone and will offer its annual Women’s Christmas Tea as a drive-thru event this year.
The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, 22 Georgeville Road, Marion Center.
Gift bags will contain a homemade ornament, a devotional book, snack and, of course, tea. For those who would like to participate, the church will collect items for the Visiting Nurse Association.
Monetary donations will be accepted, as well as items such as digital thermometers, towels, bathroom scales, washcloths, combs, slippers, dietary supplements and toiletries.
BETTER TO GIVE
A Charity Vendor Fair event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Marion Center Park Hall Building to benefit community families in need this Christmas season.
Come over and shop from more than 30 vendors with something for everyone. The kitchens will be serving food and a basket raffle is being held, as well as some larger items being raffled off.
All proceeds will go towards purchasing dinners, gifts, warm clothes, etc.
AND DON’T forget A Country Faire Christmas will hold the second annual event at the S&T Arena, 497 East Pike, on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a $1 cover charge at the door, which will go directly to Family Promise, a local organization that assists homeless families in Indiana County.
This year there are more than 70 vendors/small businesses, bringing a variety of items for Christmas shopping that ranges from handcrafted candles, soaps, wood products, wreaths, jewelry, clothing, coffee, candy, unique chocolate items and baked goods to Pennsylvania-crafted goats’ milk cheeses, wine and beer.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at noon to meet the kids and get his last-minute list in order. Music will be provided by Wave Ryder DJ service. This is an indoor event, and masks are optional.
AUTHOR TALK
Hilary Hauck, of Ebensburg, will be at The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., on Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for an author talk on how stories bring magic to our everyday lives.
She will draw on her story, “Once Upon a Life Well Spent,” that appears in the holiday anthology, “Over the River and Through the Woods,” about a candle who is determined to shine long enough to deliver the magic of a story, as well as her historical novel, “From Ashes to Song,” inspired by the true story of an Italian immigrant coal miner-turned-composer who lived in Ernest, and later Colver.
People are invited to attend the talk at 11 a.m. or drop in to meet the author between noon and 1 p.m.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.55 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Caroline Kennedy today, who said, “Sharing the holiday with other people, and feeling that you’re giving of yourself, gets you past all the commercialism.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.