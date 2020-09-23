Welcome to Indiana canceled its annual luncheon meeting this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the organization still celebrated its 2020 Welcome to Indiana Image Award winners.
The Residential Image Award went to Joe and Carrie Kinter, 353 Locust St., Indiana. The Commercial Image Award went to Valeri Lazor’s Temp and Notary Service, 1495 Indian Springs Road, White Township. The Sustained Beautification Award was given to Joseph and Leigh Domaracki, 308 S. 13th St., Indiana. The Tree Bed Award was earned by Gary Wyant, G.C. Wyant Fine Jewelry, 716 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Institutional Image Award was awarded to Indiana Borough for the Eighth Street parking lot.