State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn is encouraging anglers to consider using state park campsites for overnight fishing trips as trout season approaches.
A total of 43 campgrounds throughout the state will provide camping for the April 2 opener, including facilities at Yellow Creek in Indiana County, Keystone and Linn Run in Westmoreland County and Clear Creek in Jefferson County.
“As trout season nears, it is important that the public is aware of the wonderful opportunities for fishing and camping at our state parks,” Dunn said.
“We are proud to support outdoor recreation efforts on public lands and look forward to seeing a great turnout this year as people continue to turn to the outdoors for their health and wellbeing.”
Dunn’s department has opened additional campsites to accommodate the trout season to help expand the outdoor experience.
Many of the state’s 86,000 miles of rivers and streams, as well as lakes and ponds, are found within the state parks and forests.
Dunn said 101 state parks and 20 state forests permit fishing with the proper license.
Campsites can be reserved online on a first-come, first-served basis or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.