The YMCA of Indiana County is working closely with school districts across Indiana County to accommodate remote schooling and hybrid learning models through virtual learning spaces.
The YMCA’s virtual learning spaces offer staff-supervised, socially distanced environments where children can engage in their online curriculum and in social interactions with their peers.
In addition to helping kids with their specific school curriculum, YMCA virtual learning spaces will offer enrichment opportunities like STEM, literacy, physical activity and creative and performing arts. Virtual spaces will operate in strict adherence to CDC, state and local safety guidelines and feature small cohort sizes, increased cleaning, emphasis on hand washing, mask adoption and physical distancing.
Three programs will be offered starting Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:
• Seventh- and eighth-graders on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (staggered)
• Seventh- and eighth-graders on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (staggered)
• Sixth grade on Wednesday
The Y will provide kids with a breakfast, lunch and snack.
Call the YMCA of Indiana County at (724) 463.9622 to schedule a time to register your child, or email Paula Lieb at paulalieb@icymca. org with any questions.