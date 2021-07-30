The Indiana County Sportsmen for Youth will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 14 at the Burrell Township Rod and Gun Club, 404 Devinney Hollow Road, Black Lick.
Arrive between 7 and 7:30 a.m. to check in and get group assignments.
Events will include .22 rifle, shotgun, dogging, archery, muzzle loading, trapping, first aid, turkey patterning, fly fishing and kayaking.
The event is free and participants must be 8 to 16 years of age and accompanied by an adult.
Lunch is included and there will be door prize awards.
Register through www.register-ed.com/events/view/168900 or check the Indiana County Sportsmen for Youth facebook page for more details and links.