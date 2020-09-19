The eighth-grade confirmation class at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Lucernemines recently put together goodie bags to distribute to individuals at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township.
The bags contained snacks and personal hygiene items. This was a service project that the group completed to help those in need. The project was supervised by Cindy Marcoline and Terri Tedeschi.
Pictured, from left, are Angelo Alexander, son of Mario and Kristen, of Homer City; Braden Dunn, son of Michael and Krista, of Homer City; Noah Turk, son of Rich and Cheryl, of Homer City; Brayden Greer, son of Michael and Melissa, of Black Lick; Ella McHugh, daughter of Chad and Colleen, of Indiana; Ava Apjok, daughter of Mike and Megan, of Indiana; and Gigi Palmer, daughter of Clyde and Christa, of Homer City.