A new production company in Indiana is hoping to expand awareness of LGBTQ issues in the community as well as produce art and create more of a nightlife scene.
AutHaus Productions, a queer-owned and -operated group, is based in Indiana and has plans for drag shows as well as other art projects such as photo shoots, videography and digital media.
Kat P., who is the driving force behind AutHaus and a native of Indiana, said that the need arose when they noticed that “there wasn’t a lot of representation of the LGBTQ community here, for me at least, from my perspective.”
Kat moved for a time to Ohio and left not knowing fully who they were yet. After the sudden death of a close friend, they returned to Indiana and noticed that a lot of art done by folks not from the community had appeared around town.
“There was all of this art around town by people who weren’t local,” they said. “So I thought that there should be more art from people actually in the community done around here. I teased the idea of coming back and doing something like this and I got really good feedback, so I thought, ‘Why not do it? Why not me?’”
It’s especially important for all involved with the group to help raise awareness for LGBTQ members of the community.
“What I want is for this to bring awareness to everyone, not just those who are already out and proud, but to the people who have lived their whole lives not being out or those who have been too afraid to get to know who they are,” Kat said.
“It’s sad to say,” they continued, “but there are people who have taken their own lives because of stuff like this. So, we’re doing this for people in small towns, where they might think they have to move away to bigger cities and risk traumatizing themselves just to find out who they are because they don’t feel comfortable to do it at home. That’s my main goal, to let those people know they aren’t alone by making our presence known.”
One aspect of the group to gain public attention will be drag performances. Kat, who has been performing in drag for almost four years, hopes to show people both in the LGBTQ community and those who are not that drag is more than just the outdated idea of “dressing like a girl.”
“Drag is what you want to present yourself to the world as for the length of a song or the length of a performance,” they said. “It’s part of our main message too, because it’s a message of self-love and drag is a celebration of that, it’s a celebration of you.”
For those who have never been to a drag show before, Kat recommends to “get rid of all of your expectations and stop at an ATM beforehand,” they added with a laugh.
Tipping performers is the usual at drag shows. “This is what these performers do for a living,” Kat said. “For a lot of them, this is the only money that they make.”
Audience members will feel welcomed and part of the show itself.
“You’re a cast member too,” Kat said. “We want you to feel included. We’re here for you. We live for and want your applause and we want you to feel included and enjoy it.”
Those who come to AutHaus Production drag shows can hope to see “a communal vibe and an eclectic group of people, not just on stage, but in the audience too,” Kat said. “What’s really great is that, no matter who they are, or where they’re from, or what group of people they hang out with, everyone has been conveying the same thing to me and that’s that we’re bringing something new and needed to the area.”
The shows also promise drama and talent and people having a lot of fun.
“You’re going to see stuff you’ll never forget,” Kat said. “And hopefully you’ll see stuff that makes you want to come back. You’re also going to see history being made since this is the first Indiana-based group to have a premiere show like this.”
Keeping things local to the area is a focus of the group. “Our culture, not just LGBTQ culture, but western Pa. culture, is important and just as beautiful as anywhere else,” Kat said. “We’re not just some hillbillies up in the mountains, we have a culture to celebrate here. And, most importantly, I want to create a scene here so people who are from the area don’t feel the need to uproot where they are in order to be who they are. You shouldn’t have to transplant your roots; you should be fine in the soil in which you were sown.
“If one LGBTQ youth, out or not, can see our shows and think, ‘I can do this too’ or ‘I’m not alone,’ then that would mean the world to me. I’m doing those people. I’m a firm believer in ‘being the you that you needed when you were younger.’”
The first drag show performance by AutHaus Productions will be held at the Rayne Drop Inn II on Saturday. Doors open and music starts at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Pre-sale and door tickets are available for $10. For more information on this show as well as other upcoming events, follow AutHaus Productions on Facebook.