GRACETON — The Center Township board of supervisors asked residents to show consideration for those who live near the township parks, and a neighbor of Risinger Park asked the supervisors on Monday to beef up the ordinance that sets the park operating hours and restricts their use.
Brian Farester asked the supervisors to consider a similar ordinance in place in White Township as a model for one that could better control the parks.
People, particularly young ones, have been in the parks after dark, they’ve been littering and they’ve been disrespectful to others, Supervisor Chairman David “Butch” Smyers said early in the meeting. Township leaders encourage safe use of the parks, he said.
Problem behavior: “We don’t want it,” Smyers said.
Farester handed out papers to the supervisors when he spoke during the public comment session.
“I’ve lived here since 1995 and this has been building up over time,” he said. Some people play loud music during the daytime in Risinger Park; others have driven their vehicles into the park after dark and used the headlights to illuminate the basketball court.
He expressed concern over possible use of alcohol in the parks.
Among other suggestions, Farester asked the supervisors to post durable signs displaying the times that the park opens and closes.
Township resident Sarah Shaffer said the laws already on the books would be enforced by the state police, as has been her experience with the park in her community in Aultman.
“They will arrest them,” Shaffer said.
Supervisor James Gatskie said the board would refer the matter to solicitor Michael Supinka.
Smyers also advised residents of impending road projects that would restrict travel in the township.
Work was to begin today on Neal Road, First Street and Graceton Way in the Graceton and Coral neighborhoods. Crews would be milling and resurfacing the roads.
Next Monday, crews will close the length of Bethel Church Road for resurfacing work that could last the week. Only local residents would be allowed to get through the work areas to reach their homes, Smyers said.
Shaffer, on behalf of the Aultman Volunteer Fire Company, reported on local firefighters’ fundraising efforts:
• Homer City fire department holds its “Firehouse Creamery” ice cream sale every Friday evening and hosts several area eateries’ food trucks on the field across from the fire station.
• Coral-Graceton fire company will hold a hoagie sale Aug. 15.
• Aultman firefighters have hosted “tips” sale fundraisers, a game that allows players to claim numbered spots on a 10-by-10 grid for their donations. Prizes are awarded to the player whose grid number is drawn by chance. Games are played Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.