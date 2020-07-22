White’s Woods Nature Center straddles the border between White Township and the northern neighborhoods of Indiana Borough — some of whom already have had problems with stormwater running off from the township-owned park covering approximately 250 acres.
“My neighbors and I have spent thousands of dollars,” Rita M. Johnson of South 14th Street wrote in an email read by borough Communications and Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry during the comment portion of another borough council meeting conducted via Zoom Tuesday night.
That’s thousands of dollars dealing with finding a cellar that has 12 inches of water in it. It’s meant sleepless nights, she wrote to council, and there is concern about what may happen if trees are cut down in White’s Woods as is proposed by Millstone Land Management LLC of Marion Center.
“I guarantee that I do not want one more drop of water coming down,” Johnson wrote.
“It’s a very serious issue,” Indiana Council President Peter Broad said.
It’s serious enough that the borough is putting in its thoughts — a detailed three-page letter — with comments regarding the draft five-year White Township Stewardship Plan for woodlot management, including White’s Woods, which bleeds over the borough limits.
Copies of the borough’s position were provided to reporters Tuesday night, three days ahead of a July 24 deadline for township residents and other interested parties to send their opinions on the plan to the township.
“Although WWNC is the property of White Township, 15 acres of it is technically within the bounds of Indiana Borough, as well as a substantial amount of surrounding land; many of the people who visit the park every day are borough residents,” borough officials wrote to the township board of supervisors, as well as township Manager Milt Lady and officials of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“For all of these reasons, we want to help ensure the maximum wisdom and safety of any forest management plan to be implemented in White’s Woods,” borough council members wrote. “Our main concern is the Erosion and Sediment Control Plan in the document and related points regarding potential stormwater runoff into the borough.”
The letter goes on to say any “earth disturbance activity” within the borough segment of White’s Woods would need to meet requirements of the borough’s Stormwater Management Ordinance.
“White’s Run, listed as having ‘no direct runoff’ from the woods in the E&S document, is a federally regulated floodplain within Indiana Borough, and the proposed timbering plan could increase the flood risk along that waterway,” the letter continued. “There is strong evidence that forests mitigate flood risk and comprise effective green infrastructure, i.e., nature-based solutions to flooding.”
The borough had questions to go along with those concerns, including:
• The text on the E&S form is barely visible. Is there another copy available with clearer print?
• Is an E&S Plan prepared for the Timber Harvest operations? The one provided is for mulching only.
• Is additional information regarding forest mulching (Best Management Practices) available? No E&S or Stormwater BMPs are listed here.
• What hydrologic calculations were used to determine that no stormwater runoff increase will occur (current conditions vs. post-development conditions) as a result of the land use change? Are these calculations available for review?
• Will an analysis of hydrologic impact specific to Indiana Borough be conducted, or was analysis focused only on land within White Township?
• What Stormwater Management BMPs will be utilized? Phase III of the Plan is identified as “Recreation and Stormwater Management.” The paragraphs in this section do not address or mention stormwater management.
• Is the provided E&S plan complete? (There are blank sections and no maps provided.)
• Are blank sections not applicable to the project or were they not addressed? Clarification is needed.
• Is a Chapter 105 (water encroachment) permit needed? Was it obtained?
• Has a Chapter 102 Erosion and Sedimentation Control Permit been obtained? (The borough noted that such a permit is required “if the total area of earth disturbance activities consists of 25 acres or more.”)
• Why are no E&S BMPs selected in the E&S Plan? What measures will be taken to ensure that erosion and sedimentation is managed properly?
• Will the Stoney Run headwaters be impacted by the project? If so, in what way(s)? If not, where is the research showing that they will not be impacted?
• Is the working condition of existing detention ponds acceptable to accommodate new and/or increased runoff? What calculations were done to ensure proper handling of storm events? Is this data available for review?
More questions followed, including queries about how much wood would be cut; whether the plan is to sustain or reduce current deer populations in White’s Woods; how much impact chemicals to be used in removing invasive species would have on runoff downstream; and whether borough and Pennsylvania Game Commission officials would be consulted regarding the deer population.
The borough also asked if the DCNR Bureau of Forestry had approved the plan.
“We look forward to obtaining more information in order to more fully understand the proposed stewardship plan,” borough officials wrote. “Thank you for the opportunity to offer our commentary.”