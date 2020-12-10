The president of the Blairsville-Saltsburg Education Association raised questions and concerns regarding the potential reconfiguration of the district’s schools at a virtual meeting Tuesday ahead of next week’s scheduled public hearings on the closure of Saltsburg Middle/High School.
The hearings are set for 5:30 p.m. next Wednesday and Thursday at Saltsburg Middle/High School.
Kathy Muir, representing 133 teachers in the district’s BSEA, expressed being surprised at an announcement at the June 30 meeting regarding a schedule of topics to be presented on reconfiguration.
“This was very shocking to hear,” Muir told the board in prepared comments, which were also provided to the Gazette. “We were in the middle of a pandemic, without a business manager, without a principal, without several teachers, and without a plan for returning to school for the current year.
“While we are in the middle of a pandemic, this district should adopt plans which promote stability, cooperation and teamwork rather than upheaval for our students and staff. The focus should be on keeping our students and staff safe while getting the best education possible.”
Muir said leaders within BSEA have “pored over numerous reports” commissioned by the board while trying to determine the course of reconfiguration and that reviewing the documents left a “number of questions about the data and analysis contained in the reports and the board’s plans to move forward with consolidation despite so many unanswered questions and flawed data.”
She stressed her intent was “not to critique the developers but to point out the numerous flaws to get answers and clarification.”
“I tell my students on a daily basis that everyone makes mistakes. However, we never criticize anyone for making mistakes, instead we learn from our mistakes so we do not repeat them,” she said.
BSEA had a detailed list of questions to give the board ahead and discussed several of those Tuesday.
The list focuses on enrollment, transportation, finances and curriculum and questions aspects such as how the percent decline for enrollment was calculated, as BSEA’s figures showed a total decline of 23.08 percent, not 26.09 percent, and an enrollment decline over 25 years of 980, not 1,027.
It also questions the division of expenses in the report.
“Is there a reason for the expenses to be divided the way they are? How was it determined who to give the expenses to?,” the questions list states. “For example, garbage expense for the Blairsville campus is $35,693 and it is listed under BES. If you are looking for a true representation of the expenses for each building why not divide the expense equally over the three buildings $11,897.67?”
Regarding transportation, officials asked if the data that showed bussing Blairsville students to Saltsburg would save $119,821.54 is correct.
Curriculum questions focused on classroom size, electives and how many teachers, support staff and administrators would be furloughed.
“Mr. Harper stated he would like to cut teachers through attrition by offering early retirement incentives,” the questions list stated. “Has the district researched how many teachers are eligible and/or interested in early retirement?”
BSEA officials also questioned claims about the number of classes with one to five students, as a report presented on reconfiguration showed 30 in Blairsville and 66 in Saltsburg.
Muir said after looking at the numbers, and taking into consideration that they are skewed, for example, by courses created specially for learning support students, as well as ones that permit for allowing participating in band, duel enrollment, Indiana County Technology Center, eAcademy and more.
When factoring that in, the BSEA numbers show nine courses in Blairsville with one to five students at 11 in Saltsburg.
“Numbers can be manipulated to show what we want them to show,” Muir, a math teacher, said at the meeting “So I think it’s the board’s due diligence to ask questions and to dig deeper into the meaning of the numbers. If’ you’re going to present these to the community … please make sure that we are explaining everything that’s being presented.”
General questions the union provided include asking if there is a detailed plan, with a master schedule and classroom locations and if there are enough lockers and classrooms.
Board president Rick Harper told Muir to email the list of questions to the board secretary for review.
As an alternative to reconfiguration, Muir suggested the district put together a task force of students, teachers, administrators and business and community members to examine declining enrollment.
“Take a look at the reasons why our enrollment is declining and develop a plan to increase enrollment,” Muir said. “We can work together to make this a very successful district.”