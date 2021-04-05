There's another batch of pandemic relief money reaching Indiana County. This money is intended for entertainment venues.
All the theaters that couldn't show movies or stage plays; all the arenas that couldn't book concerts or shows; all the museums, zoos and aquariums that had to close their doors — they are the ones eligible for shared of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants (SVOG) program.
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration has $16 billion of aid available through the Office of Disaster Assistance.
Thursday is the first day that venue operators may apply for shares of aid.
Those who were awarded Payroll Protection Program loans on or after Dec. 27 would receive smaller shares of SVOG aid, the chamber said.
Businesses in operation as of Feb. 29, 2020, are eligible for the assistance.