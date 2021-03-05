To whom it may concern —
MUSIC TO THE EARS
Organizer Judy Holliday is attempting to raise money to restart the Summer Concerts in the Park this summer at Memorial Park in Indiana.
She has set a goal of raising $3,000 through PayPal or Venmo to fund a series of concerts on two Sundays a month in June, July and August.
Anyone wanting to help with the effort may send a contribution to PayPal (judy. holliday@gmail.com) or via Venmo (@Judy-Holliday-3 Memo “Summer Concerts in the Park.”) Holliday has been detailing her efforts on the group’s Facebook page. Holliday was married to musician Ken Holliday, who passed away in 2019. The couple was part of Hiram and the Walkers, a well-known band locally.
Details of who will be performing will be announced soon, Holliday says.
BETTER TO GIVE
The newly relocated Domino’s pizza at 401 Philadelphia St. in Indiana will host a “dough raiser” on Wednesday to benefit Payton Balogh, of Commodore, who was injured in a fiery crash last year. A percentage of all sales from that day will be donated to Payton’s recovery.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Be sure to recognize these good neighbors, the folks who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for others during snowstorms: Barb King, 900 block of Water Street, Indiana; Charles Flinn and Mark Lukacs, Valley Road in Brookwood Estates, White Township; and Richard “Dick” Bothell, Tanoma.
Due to the overwhelming volume of “good neighbors” in recent weeks, some neighbors may have been inadvertently omitted. If we missed your neighbor, please call (724) 465-5555, ext. 283, or email mweaver@indianagazette.net for inclusion in the last round of publication for the winter season.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices locally are about $2.99, compared to $2.95 in Pennsylvania and $2.38 nationwide. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Theodor Seuss Geisel (Dr. Seuss), as many schools holding activities for Read Across America Day: “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
