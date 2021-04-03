Concordia Lutheran Ministries has announced a partnership between Concordia Community Support Services and Indiana Regional Medical Center to create Concordia-IRMC VNA.
The new company incorporates the current VNA of Indiana County and will provide the residents of Indiana County and surrounding communities with high-quality home health and hospice services.
CCSS is Concordia’s home and community services management company which oversees the operations of Concordia Visiting Nurses, Concordia Private Care, Concordia Hospice of Washington, Good Samaritan Hospice, Concordia Medical Equipment and VNA Alliance.
“IRMC is a nonprofit organization whose culture and values align with our mission to deliver high-quality home health and hospice services with respect, dignity and compassion to those we serve,” said Martin Trettel, chief executive officer for Concordia Community Support Services. “IRMC celebrated their 106th anniversary in 2020 and their home and community-based service lines celebrated 50 years of service to residents of Indiana. We are simply honored to now be a part of their extraordinary legacy.”
CCSS has supported the operations of VNA of Indiana County since April of 2020 through consulting and collaborative efforts.
“During this time, we have strengthened our combined cultures and values to ensure that the transition is one of unification,” Trettel said.
“We are looking forward to expanding our shared mission to the Indiana community and beyond. To be able to serve God’s people and minister to their unique health needs is a blessing for us.”
Four senior leaders from Indiana Regional Medical Center will serve on the Concordia-IRMC VNA Board of Directors. They are James Kinneer, chief human resources officer; Mark Volovic, chief information officer; Jill Muir, director of case management; and April Miller, director of managed care and finance planning. In addition to Trettel, other Concordia board members include Misty Ingram, chief operating officer, CCSS; Tammy Young, chief financial officer, CCSS; Elizabeth Coe, director of business operations, CCSS; and Wendy Moore, director of operations, Good Samaritan Hospice, a mission of Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
“IRMC is proud to continue the tradition of home health and hospice by partnering with Concordia to preserve the legacy of VNA,” said Stephen A. Wolfe, IRMC president and chief executive officer. “We look forward to strengthening our ability to take care of our community in the places where people need us most.”
“Concordia could not be prouder to affiliate with Indiana Regional Medical Center and the VNA of Indiana County,” said Keith E. Frndak, chief executive officer and president of Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
“We bring together great people in great organizations so we are confident that this partnership will result in great community and regional service.”
Since the creation of Concordia Visiting Nurses in 1998, Concordia’s home and community-based service lines have experienced continual growth throughout western Pennsylvania. The creation of Concordia-IRMC VNA will mark the fifth partnership in six years for the organization.
In September of 2015, Concordia Visiting Nurses partnered with Washington Health System in Washington County, Butler Health System in Butler County, Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County and St. Clair Hospital in Allegheny County to provide patients in the hospital with a seamless transition back into their home.