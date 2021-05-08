Concordia-IRMC VNA executive director Bill Bellas has announced the retirement of director of home health Mary Lady after nearly 29 years of dedicated service to the organization.
Lady graduated from the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio, in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
In 2008, she earned her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She began her career with the VNA as a part-time home health staff nurse in August of 1992.
During her tenure, Lady served in many capacities and was instrumental in the development of the organization’s telehealth program that was implemented in 2001. The technology of the program allowed for patients with chronic diseases to receive daily monitoring in their homes.
She would later go on to supervise the telehealth department for several years. In July of 2013, Lady was promoted to quality and compliance coordinator and would serve in that role until 2017, when she was appointed director of home health.
“Mary is an icon and an asset to the home health industry,” said Anita Crissman, VNA clinical supervisor, who has worked alongside Mary since 1996. “She has a passion for home health nursing, and her compassion, skills and knowledge are phenomenal.”
Lady’s legacy is one steeped in patient advocacy and education. One aspect of home health that Lady has often cited as a stronghold of the industry is the reward of empowering nurses with education, who in turn educate and empower patients and inspire their confidence all while healing as independently as they can.
“It is Mary’s dedication and unyielding commitment to our patients that captures the attention of our staff,” said Rhonda Warren, VNA administrative assistant, who has been with the organization since 1991. “She is always striving for excellence and has kept the needs of our patients and the community as the central focus in fulfilling our mission.”
Bellas extended his gratitude and well wishes, “Mary has dedicated nearly three decades to serving the community with her work through the VNA. Her dedication and passion for serving others is unparalleled. We all wish her happiness and health as she moves on to life’s next chapter. It has been my pleasure working alongside Mary!”
The VNA has entered its 51st year of delivering home health and hospice care to the community with respect, dignity and compassion.
For more information about joining the Concordia-IRMC VNA team, please call (724) 463-6546 to inquire about open careers opportunities.