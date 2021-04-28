Concordia-IRMC VNA, a home health and hospice organization created after a partnership earlier this year between Concordia Community Support Services and Indiana Regional Medical Center, recently filled two leadership positions.
Bill Bellas, MS, CCC, SLP, of Kittanning, was named executive director of the home health and hospice agency, and Tracy Spade, RN, MSN, MBA, of Nanty Glo in Cambria County, was appointed director of hospice.
Bellas began his career at Concordia in 2017 as a therapy manager for Concordia Visiting Nurses, and later transitioned into the director of rehabilitation role for the agency, which is based out of Butler County. Since April of 2020, he served as interim executive director for the VNA of Indiana County and formally accepted the executive director position when Concordia-IRMC VNA formed earlier this year.
A graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Bellas earned both his Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Science in Speech Language Pathology degrees from the institution. He is an Army veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Bellas said his local ties to the area make him especially proud to introduce Concordia’s 140-year mission to the Indiana community.
“During my tenure with Concordia, I have witnessed firsthand the genuine care and dedication that the organization has for our patients as well as the staff,” said Bellas. “I believe that we have the pieces in place to truly transform in-home care delivery in this community.”
Bellas and his wife, Allison, have three children: Finn, 4, Brooks, 3, and Blake, 10 months. The family are members of the First Baptist Church of Kittanning.
Spade was hired as Concordia-IRMC VNA’s director of hospice in January. She earned her Associate of Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees from Mount Aloysius College in Cresson. In 2019, Spade earned her Master of Business Administration in Nursing Leadership and Master of Science in Nursing degrees from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.
A seasoned home health and hospice nurse, Spade looks forward to helping both the hospice patient and their families navigate through uncertain times.
“I have a heart for hospice,” said Spade. “Hospice services are rooted in compassionate care and have a positive impact on our patients as well as their families.”
She and her husband, Joseph, have two sons.