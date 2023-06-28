169937958
Lisa Thornberg/Metro Creative

The 14th annual Concordia-IRMC VNA Butterfly Release “Hope Takes Flight” will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Mack Park, 750 S. 6th St., Indiana.

The event, which is open to the public, is free to attend, with butterflies to be released at $25 each (presale price). Walk-ups are welcome, but registration is highly encouraged by July 7 to guarantee a butterfly. A number of butterflies will be available at the event for $30 each.