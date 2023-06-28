The 14th annual Concordia-IRMC VNA Butterfly Release “Hope Takes Flight” will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Mack Park, 750 S. 6th St., Indiana.
The event, which is open to the public, is free to attend, with butterflies to be released at $25 each (presale price). Walk-ups are welcome, but registration is highly encouraged by July 7 to guarantee a butterfly. A number of butterflies will be available at the event for $30 each.
Those in attendance are invited to honor and celebrate the memory of their loved ones through this unique memorial event. All proceeds benefit Concordia-IRMC VNA’s mission to provide care and offer emotional, social and spiritual support for patients and their families in Indiana and the surrounding communities.
To register for the event, call (724) 463-6340, ext. 279. Learn more about Concordia-IRMC VNA at www.ConcordiaIRMCVNA.org.
