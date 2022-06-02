The 13th annual Concordia-IRMC VNA butterfly release “The Legacy Continues, and Hope Endures” will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Mack Park, 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana.
The event, which is open to the public, is free to attend, with butterflies to be released at $25 each. Walk-ups are welcome, but registration is highly encouraged by July 11 to guarantee a butterfly.
The public is invited to honor and celebrate the memory of their loved ones through this unique event, this year titled “The Legacy Continues, and Hope Endures.” Join the organization as it celebrates the lives of those lost and furthers its mission of providing compassionate hospice care in the Indiana and Jefferson County communities we serve.
To register for the event, call (724) 463-6340, ext. 279. Learn more at www.ConcordiaLM.org/upcom ing-events/.