The county’s leading environmental advocacy and service agency has completed its move to a new facility on the grounds of the Indiana County Technology Center along Hamill Road, White Township.
About 14 months after the symbolic start of construction, Indiana County Conservation District staff took up daily operations on Feb. 1 in a 7,377-square-foot education center and office building.
After working with contractors on the finishing touches on the project, ICCD Director Douglas Beri Jr. reported last week that the center is complete.
The center has eight offices for staffers, a conference room and an education center for as many as 50 people.
The ICCD headquarters, on a six-acre campus, offers outdoor learning opportunities in conjunction with the district’s mission of demonstrating sound environmental policies and practices.
Beri said a grant of $10,000 from the Met-Ed/Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund helps to pay for energy-saving features in the center.
Ongoing site development plans by UpStreet Architects Inc. call for community gardens, woodland nature trails, cover crop demonstration plots and other learning components, Beri said.
Those projects would be funded by a new partner foundation, the Friends of Indiana County Conservation District, which has been set up under 501c3 status and chaired by Adriene Smochek.
“Our organization is eager to get to work opening up new sources of financial support for the district and to help highlight its work so residents of Indiana County are aware of the great programs and services available to them and why they are worthy of investment,” Smochek said.
“This building will serve as a great catalyst for advancing conservation and agricultural programs and projects. It will also allow our staff to fill educational gaps in the community in the subjects of conservation, natural resource management, and agriculture,” Beri said.
The conservation district project was funded in part by the Indiana County commissioners and a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Grant secured for ICCD through efforts of former Pa. Sen. Don White and then-Pa. Rep. Dave Reed.
Donations to advance the educational component development may be sent to the education fund administered by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
“This new location will be a wonderful resource for educating people of all ages on the value of conservation and how to apply best practices in their own lives,” Smochek said.
“District Manager Doug Beri has inspiring vision for the education center and the future of the district, so the sky is really the limit for the possibilities of fun and informative programs, not only for local residents, but even positioning the facility as a destination for visitors to the area and as a model for other county conservation districts.”