Indiana County Conservation District is getting a $37,951 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to fund collaboration with local farmers and brewers on an educational program for hops and malt grains production.
State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said Friday that the grant is part of $460,000 being handed out for eight projects, to increase market opportunities and competitiveness of specialty crops.
Funded under the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, state Specialty Crop Block Grants fund high priority specialty crops that are not eligible under the federal specialty crop grant program.
High priority crops in the state include hemp, hops, hardwoods, honey; and barley, rye and wheat for distilling, brewing and malting.
Other projects getting funds are in Berks, Bradford, Centre, Lancaster and McKean counties.