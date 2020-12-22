The Indiana County Conservation District was awarded a grant of $2,250 through the Bork Family Fund to support its 2021 Senior Envirothon competition through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
District Manager Douglas Beri said, “The grant will provide much needed financial support for the Senior Envirothon competition.”
Every year, the conservation district invites area schools to send teams of students to “accept a natural challenge” and participate in the Envirothon in the spring.
Students begin preparing months in advance by studying immense amounts of materials for the competitive event. Five-member teams participate in a series of field-oriented tests that focus on aquatic ecology, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife, and a current environmental issue, which this year is “Water Resources Management: Local Control and Local Solutions.” The teams are tested in a variety of ways, including identifying wildlife skulls, mounted wildlife, tracks, scat, bird calls, frog calls, fish, macroinvertebrates, trees, plants, insects, soil textures and soil horizons, as well as written questions.
The stations are staffed by personnel from various partnering agencies. Not only do these experts provide assistance with preparing and administering tests, they also provide an opportunity for students to become familiar with and interact with different organizations and agencies working to conserve and protect natural resources in Indiana County. Agencies that assist the conservation district with the Envirothon include Indiana County Parks and Trails, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Forestry, Bureau of State Parks, Evergreen Conservancy, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Penn State Extension.
Each member of the winning Envirothon team is awarded a $500 David S. Frick Envirothon Education Grant to be used toward post-secondary education.
“This is the second grant the Indiana County Conservation District has received from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies,” Beri said.
“I’m pleased this partnership is continuing between us. Educating our youth on environmental topics is critically important and is a priority that we share with the CFA. We are grateful to have this opportunity to work with CFA to advance environmental education in Indiana County.”