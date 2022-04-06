A campaign to identify sources of acid-mine drainage and reduce pollution of eastern Indiana County waterways has been bolstered by a grant awarded to Indiana County Conservation District by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
The DEP in March allocated $103,689 to the district for its joint efforts with Blacklick Creek Watershed Association (BCWA) to systematically address sources of pollution in the Blacklick Creek watershed.
The grant from DEP’s Abandoned Mine Drainage Set-Aside Funds will allow ICCD to complete a study of 70 miles of waterways in the 43-square-mile Upper Two Lick Creek Watershed. That area drains into the Two Lick Reservoir in Cherryhill and White townships.
“As BCWA has successfully addressed sources of abandoned mine pollution in other areas of the watershed, including the north and south branches of Blacklick Creek and projects like the Vintondale Active Treatment System, it is now important to shift priorities to other sub-watersheds like Yellow Creek and Two Lick Creek,” said ICCD Executive Director Douglas Beri Jr.
The project calls for assessment techniques including in-stream water sampling, biotic surveys and inventorying of agricultural operations with or without manure management plans.
The data will be used to develop a systematic plan for remediating major sources of impairment within the Upper Two Lick Creek Watershed.
“This project will result in a plan that can be used by BCWA, the conservation district, the state DEP and other organizations to address sources of pollution in a prioritized way that will maximize the effectiveness of local, state and federal resources invested in this area,” Beri said.
The Blacklick Creek Watershed Association has been battling mine drainage pollution for almost 30 years.
Established in 1993, the association has worked not only to clean Blacklick Creek and its tributaries, but to protect the Ghost Town Trail and other recreational assets connected with the creek. In the past 28 years, BCWA has completed 13 mine drainage and reclamation projects in the watershed.
“The conservation district and the watershed association have long been partners on watershed remediation efforts,” Beri said. “These joint efforts to remediate water impairments improve the overall health of our communities and create a better quality of life for residents.”
The grant-funded assessment project is expected to be completed in three years.