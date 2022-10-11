Scholarship recipient

Pictured, from left, are Jeff Gauger, KECA director of development; Teresa Buckingham, Seneca Resources LLC manager air quality and regulatory affairs; Elizabeth Bruner, 2022 scholarship recipient; Ben Porkolab, KECA conservation education coordinator; and Lauren Adair, Seneca Resources LLC Representative III, stakeholders Relations.

 Submitted photo

Elizabeth Bruner, of Blairsville, has been named the winner of the 2022 Conservation Education Scholarship provided by The Keystone Elk Country Alliance in partnership with Seneca Resources Company, LLC.

These groups award a deserving high school senior continuing their education in conservation, wildlife, science or education with a college scholarship of $1,000. Each applicant is required to submit a portfolio with an essay about experiences in their lives that have inspired them to pursue the environmental field of study, a letter of recommendation and a letter of acceptance from a college or secondary education school.

Tags