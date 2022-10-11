Elizabeth Bruner, of Blairsville, has been named the winner of the 2022 Conservation Education Scholarship provided by The Keystone Elk Country Alliance in partnership with Seneca Resources Company, LLC.
These groups award a deserving high school senior continuing their education in conservation, wildlife, science or education with a college scholarship of $1,000. Each applicant is required to submit a portfolio with an essay about experiences in their lives that have inspired them to pursue the environmental field of study, a letter of recommendation and a letter of acceptance from a college or secondary education school.
Bruner just began her fall semester at Penn State University in DuBois and is majoring in wildlife technology. Her plans are to become a wildlife biologist.
She has been active in many environmental activities including Indiana County Envirothon; the Pennsylvania Governor’s Youth Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation; PA Wildlife Leadership Academy; National 4-H Wildlife Habitat Evaluation Contest; National 4-H Shooting Sports Contest; National 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador; Trout Unlimited and Evergreen Conservancy.
The foremost priority at the Keystone Elk Country Alliance is conservation education.
Their mission will ensure that Pennsylvania’s Elk Country will continue to thrive.
Seneca Resources explores and develops natural gas and oil reserves in the Appalachia region and has provided Pennsylvania energy and jobs for more than 100 years.