BLAIRSVILLE — Local officials said Thursday that the strength of federal fair-housing laws would override any attempt under Blairsville Borough zoning regulations to halt a Westmoreland County developer from opening two group homes for disabled people on Turner Drive and Hart Avenue.
“You can’t win,” is what a consulting attorney told borough officials about their quest to halt a plan by Valley Community Services, of Mount Pleasant, to house up to three people in each of two houses that are yet to be constructed in the northern section of Blairsville.
Borough solicitor Patrick Dougherty said the advice came from the Burns White law firm, of Pittsburgh.
At a special session of the borough council, President John Bertolino told local residents that council could not force the developer to apply for a conditional use permit or otherwise stand in the way of the plan.
The group home proposal never was formally presented to the borough, but town officials in June quickly and with few questions authorized Castlerock Homes to build what a company official said would be two “model homes” on the lots.
As neighbors learned that Castlerock had sold the lots to Valley Community Services and that the houses would not be occupied by families in their single-family residential zone, council ordered Valley’s executive director, George Jones, file for special permission for the venture.
Jones told council and a standing-room audience of upset residents that the group homes his company has built across the state enjoy civil rights protections and recognition as single-family homes under federal law.
“Valley knew this coming in,” Dougherty said Thursday.
Resigned to the outcome, about a half-dozen residents in the area of Turner Drive and Hart Avenue listened to the explanation and quietly left the meeting.
“Thanks for taking our side,” John Vukman told council. “We did what we could do.”
“We are sort of stuck,” Bertolino said.
Borough Manager Tim Evans said Valley had forwarded 134 pages of data of federal court decisions that upheld scores of other challenges to the company’s community group home proposals.
“We have been advised (by attorneys) that we cannot reject the building permits requested by Valley Community Services and Castle Rock,” Bertolino read from a prepared statement. “Any additional action would be in violation of the Fair Housing Act and result in a federal lawsuit that we have no chance of winning.
“It is unfortunate that Valley Community did not work with the borough early in the process to identify locations that would be a better fit for their clients, and for the residents of Blairsville. It is also unjust that legislation from Washington, and two companies from outside the area, can disrupt a neighborhood and alter the borough zoning. Apparently, everyone has rights except for the current property owners that have lived there for 30 years.”
The board took no formal vote. Dougherty said that, without taking action, the companies’ request for permits would automatically be approved.
In other business at the brief session:
Council agreed to accept a payment of $27,351.30 from an insurance company as compensation for damage to a traffic signal pole at Morrow and Market streets that was damaged by a tractor-trailer truck.
Council members discussed implications on vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area of the Blairsville High School football stadium in light of pandemic restrictions that would cap the number of people permitted in the school-owned facility.
On the borough-controlled sidewalks and streets outside the field, borough officials said, police would treat it “like a normal game” when the Bobcats play.
Police Chief Michael Allman said officers would not break up large groups that gather there. But police could take action in the event of disorderly conduct, Dougherty advised.