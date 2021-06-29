The future of fire-damaged Eisenhower Elementary School in Indiana will be determined in large part by the parents, taxpayers, retirees, teachers and local business community — the people with vested interest in the school — but their voices will be registered by an outside consultant in a process designed to keep emotion from being a factor.
The Indiana Area School District board voted Monday to hire Strategies Solutions Inc., an Erie-based public- and private-sector adviser for a fee of $6,000 and retired school superintendent Rodney Green, of Altoona, for a fee of $3,000 to guide the brainstorming.
At meetings of the district’s Outreach Committee and Audit & Finance Committee held before the board’s semi-monthly business meeting, board members asked school officials to assure inclusion of all district “stakeholders” in planning the next step for Eisenhower.
The school has been idled since April 16 when fire destroyed two wooden “trailer” classrooms attached the far end of the school’s west wing. The blaze churned out heavy smoke into the main structure, rendering the fourth- and fifth-grade building unusable for the rest of the school year.
School officials now generally regard Eisenhower as being out of commission for all of 2021-22 as well.
Board president Walter Schroth said the building may not reopen until 2023 if the school board deliberates on the plan for more than six months. And he said he was OK with that, although he recommended a focused and decisive approach.
What happens to Eisenhower won’t be a matter of money, Schroth emphasized.
He said the consultants’ mission would be to devise an educational structure not only for “Ike” but as many as five other district schools.
The proposal calls for the consultants to hold at least two community meetings to allow area residents to weigh in on Eisenhower school’s fate.
Debate over the proposal dragged on more than 25 minutes before the board voted 7 to 1 to hire the consultants. Directors Cinda Brode and Tamie Blank insisted on a diligent check of the consultants’ references and past efforts as a condition of them being hired. Board member Barbara Barker said she was skeptical of how the consultants were chosen, and said the district’s administration office “has a bookshelf full of information” from past architectural studies and recommendations for the schools.
“All this will cost money that would be better spent on the children,” Barker said before she cast the only opposing vote. “I don’t support this. We’re going in circles.”
Green has worked for Indiana Area School District in the past.
He served as interim superintendent for a month in early 2014 when then-Superintendent Dale Kirsch took medical leave. Green was hired again to lead the search for Kirsch’s successor in 2018 and led the board to interview Michael Vuckovich, the current superintendent.