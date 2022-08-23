The Indiana County Fair Board along with 2021-2022 Fair Queen Elizabeth Bruner met with the 33rd Indiana County Annual Fair Queen contestants on Sunday at the fair offices.
The girls were required to prepare and deliver a speech on “Why you should come to my fair” to three judges. One girl will be crowned queen on Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. on the Grandstand stage. Admission to the fair is free on Sunday.
The purpose of the Fair Queen Program is to encourage the promotion of agricultural fairs and to create better relations between youths and adults in both rural and urban settings. The person selected to be the Indiana County Fair Queen will be eligible to compete for a scholarship at the state level, and for the title of Pennsylvania State Fair Queen.
The requirements of the contestants must include one of the following: Contestants must be a resident of Indiana County, attend a school in Indiana County or be a member of an FFA club or regularly organized 4-H Club within Indiana County.
To view a full schedule of the 159th Annual Indiana County Fair, visit www.indi anacountyfair.com.