Indiana County Fair Queen contestants

Pictured are, seated, 2021-22 Indiana County Fair Queen Elizabeth Bruner; and standing are Lily Shilling, Rachel Fox, Morgan Chichy, Ella Wells, Marquita Dixon, Julie King and Katlyn White.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana County Fair Board along with 2021-2022 Fair Queen Elizabeth Bruner met with the 33rd Indiana County Annual Fair Queen contestants on Sunday at the fair offices.

The girls were required to prepare and deliver a speech on “Why you should come to my fair” to three judges. One girl will be crowned queen on Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. on the Grandstand stage. Admission to the fair is free on Sunday.