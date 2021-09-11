After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Cookport Fair will once again bring fun and entertainment to the area as it begins on Monday.
Presented by the Green Township Community Association, the fair was established in 1917.
The fair will once again offer a wide selection of exhibits, including livestock, fruits, vegetables, baked goods and arts and crafts. There will be games for kids and adults as well as rides, contests and live entertainment.
While Monday is the first official day of the fair, the week actually begins with an opening service at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The service will feature the Cookport Community Choir and guest speaker Kim Boyer Betz from the Robinson Evangelical United Methodist Church.
Livestock entry also begins on Sunday and lasts from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday morning exhibit entries will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 6 p.m.
The schedule also includes:
Monday
7 p.m.: Garden tractor pull on the track
7 p.m.: Northern Cambria High School Band at the fair circle
7:30 p.m.: Karaoke contest with Jammin’ Jim on the main stage
7:30 p.m.: Country performer Scott Shelby on the midway stage
Tuesday
6 p.m.: Baked goods auction at the entertainment building
7 p.m.: Class 1 tractor pull on the track
7:30 p.m.: Country mix by Clay Bowser on the midway stage
7:30 p.m.: Cathi Rhodes with a tribute to Patsy Cline show
Wednesday
7 p.m.: Marion Center Marching Band at the fair circle
7:30 p.m.: Big Tiny show on the midway stage
7:30 p.m.: Keystone State Quartet, a gospel group, on the main stage
7:30 p.m.: Log saw contest on the track
Thursday
Free entry for all senior citizens until 4 p.m.
1 p.m.: Corn hole games for senior citizens in the fair circle
1 p.m.: Simple Pleasures, performing blue grass and gospel on the main stage
3 p.m.: Mary Petry, performing upbeat country on the main stage
6:30 p.m.: Premier showmanship contest at the main barn
7 p.m.: ATV, dirt bike and UTV drag racing on the new track
7 p.m.: Class II tractor pull on the track
7 p.m.: Penns Manor High School band in the fair circle
7:30 p.m.: Big Tiny Show on the midway stage
8 p.m.: Ole 97 Band, a Johnny Cash/June Carter tribute band, on the main stage
Friday
Free entry and reduced ride costs for all children under 18 until 6 p.m.
2 and 3:30 p.m.: Purchase Line High School Band in the fair circle
4 p.m.: Sack race for kids, location TBA
6 p.m.: Kids prize drawing on the main stage, must be present to win, open to ages 12 and under
7 p.m.: That Oldies Band, performing ‘50s and ‘60s classics on the main stage
7 p.m.: Pickup truck pulls on the new track
7 p.m.: Class III tractor pull on the track
Saturday
9 a.m.: Antique tractor pull and powder puff tractor pull on the track
10 a.m.: Pedal pull for ages 3-10 on the main stage
1 p.m.: Teddy bear parade in the fair circle
2 p.m.: Registration for the guitar, mandolin, banjo and fiddler contest on the main stage
3 p.m.: Rolling pin toss, location to be announced
4 p.m.: Hay bale toss, show barn
7 p.m.: Farm tractor pull on the new track
7:30 p.m.: Horse pulling on the track
10 p.m.: Gate prize drawing on the main stage
More information as well as entry forms can be found at cookportfair.com or on Facebook by searching for Cookport Fair.