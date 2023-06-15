State Rep. Jill Cooper

State Rep. Jill Cooper, R-Murrysville

 Submitted photo

HARRISBURG — Four state House members, including one from northern Westmoreland County, have detailed an agenda for the bipartisan “Meet Me in the Middle” caucus.

They said bipartisanship is extremely important in a chamber of the General Assembly where Democrats hold a one-seat majority.