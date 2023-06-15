HARRISBURG — Four state House members, including one from northern Westmoreland County, have detailed an agenda for the bipartisan “Meet Me in the Middle” caucus.
They said bipartisanship is extremely important in a chamber of the General Assembly where Democrats hold a one-seat majority.
Current co-chairs of this caucus including Rep. Jill Cooper, R-Murrysville, gave remarks Tuesday about how their caucus can help cut through some of the partisanship in Harrisburg and move Pennsylvania forward.
Cooper, whose 55th District extends from New Kensington through Washington, Bell and Loyalhanna townships to part of Derry Township, serves as a co-chair with Reps. Stephen Kinsey, D-Philadelphia; Patty Kim, D-Dauphin County; and Jamie Flick, R-Lycoming County.
“In my short time here, I found a friend in Rep. Kinsey when we began working on a legislative proposal together,” Cooper said. “Whether it is improving education funding, enhancing public safety, supporting seniors or paving the way for businesses to grow and create new jobs, there are unifying goals on which we can all agree.”
Kinsey co-founded the caucus in 2021 with then-Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland, who now is a state senator, as a platform to bring Democratic and Republican members together to listen to people, organizations and businesses across the commonwealth and work collectively to address issues facing Pennsylvania.
“I started this caucus with my former colleague as I saw how the political division boiling in Harrisburg was negatively affecting the lives of everyday Pennsylvanians,” Kinsey said.
“We don’t have to agree on everything, but working together in a bipartisan fashion and listening to the people of our commonwealth is very important in moving Pennsylvania forward. I firmly believe that my co-chairs and I share similar intentions and we want to ensure political games don’t get in the way of what we’re here to do — serve the people we represent!”
Cooper provided a video of the news conference on her repjillcoop er.com website.
“Our constituents want to see progress and see us working together, with civility, in order to address the challenges facing all Pennsylvanians,” the Murrysville Republican said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.