Instances of COVID-19 infection in Indiana County increased by about 4 percent in numbers collected Thursday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county’s total cases increased from 485 to 505 as of midnight last night, the DOH announced on its website at noon today.
At the same time, the department said the total number of negative test results reached 7,982. The department logged 60 more negative tests in the report issued today.
The number of deaths of Indiana County residents from novel coronavirus remained at 11.
The health department made no distinction, in the figures posted today, of the number of infected people who have recovered and the number of active cases, although the department’s policy has been to consider patients with the illness to have recovered if they did not die within 30 days after being diagnosed.
A separate chart on the state website shows the total number of cases related to long-term care facilities such as personal care and nursing homes remained steady at 52, including 39 residents and 13 employees.
The health department, however, provides no breakout of the number of cases among students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and doesn’t indicate whether figures independently released by the university are included or are exclusive of the county resident statistics.
The totals are the accumulation of cases reported since March.