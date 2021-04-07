The community transmission rate of coronavirus infection continued to rise Tuesday, according to figures released by Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The rolling 14-day positivity rate for Indiana County rose to 21.2 percent. At the same time, the mortality rate fell to 2.99 percent, the first time below 3 percent since Dec. 30.
Indiana County recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 5,452 and noted 7 more negative tests for a total of 18,547. The number of deaths, 163, was unchanged.
DOH said 20,873 county residents, or 24.8 percent of the county population, had received partial of full vaccines through Monday night.
Statewide, 5.7 million people have had at least one shot against COVID-19, or 44.5 percent of all Pennsylvanians. The state’s COVID-19 caseload rose by 4,255 to 1,049,655 and the death toll increased by 37 to 25,237.