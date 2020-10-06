Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine today announced that, beginning Thursday, a testing clinic will be held outside the Indiana Mall to help contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. The department also is extending the testing site in Centre County through Saturday.
Drive-thru testing will be held at the former Bon-Ton parking lot.
“Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 324 cases in Indiana County, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Levine said in a news release. “These testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate and quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The department has signed a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide testing in communities in need across Pennsylvania. Already, AMI deployed to Centre and Columbia counties to perform community testing.
The department decides which counties to deploy testing based on the total number of confirmed cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 people as well as where outbreaks are happening, county population and other metrics.
This week, Indiana has the 10th-highest positivity rate in the state at 5.9 percent. However, for several weeks the percent-positivity for Indiana was above 10 percent. The health department said that increased testing in the county will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward.
Other concerning counties, identified as those with percent positives above 5 percent, can be found on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard. Each county bears watching as the state continues to monitor all available data, according to Levine.
The schedule for testing at the mall is 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 through 12.
The mall is located at 2334 Oakland Ave.