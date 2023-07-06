Shortly before noon Thursday, Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday in Center Township.
Overman said John Vincent Dye, 51, of Center Township, was pronounced dead at 12:29 a.m. Monday of gunshot wounds. He said the manner of death is pending an ongoing investigation by state police at Troop A, Indiana.
The coroner also said autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a trooper operating a marked patrol unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop shortly before midnight Sunday night in the area of Yankeetown Avenue and Lockard Avenue Extension in Center Township.
Greenfield said a vehicle pursuit was then initiated and the driver, now identified as Dye, was determined to be the sole occupant of the fleeing vehicle.
State police said the pursuit continued for several miles on various roadways in Center Township and Homer City Borough. Greenfield said troopers deployed hollow spike strips in an attempt to bring the fleeing vehicle to a safe stop; however, the suspect continued to flee in the vehicle.
Then, according to the state police news release issued Monday, an officer-involved shooting occurred during an encounter with Dye in the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 119 near Tide Road in Center Township.
Greenfield said troopers immediately rendered aid, but Dye succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His identity was withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.
No troopers were injured during this incident, according to the state police news release, and Route 119 was temporarily closed during the on-scene investigation.
Greenfield said the Troop A Major Case Team, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, and the Indiana County Coroner’s Office were investigating this incident and that additional information would be released as appropriate.
"The investigation includes conducting interviews with all potential witnesses, collecting video from various sources and reviewing phone records," District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Thursday afternoon. "We all understand that this is a serious event. It will be investigated with the utmost professionalism. That will take time. When the investigation is concluded, we will release further information based on our findings."
In accordance with Pennsylvania State Police policy, Greenfield said, the involved trooper(s) would be placed on administrative duties while the incident is under investigation.
"Unfortunately, there are times during a major event in which incorrect or incomplete information is passed along by individuals without direct knowledge in the case," Manzi cautioned in his Thursday statement. "Incorrect or incomplete information only serves to further distress a very difficult situation. We are asking for the public’s patience as we conduct the investigation."
Greenfield said Troop A, Indiana, officers also were assisted by Citizens’ Ambulance Service, the Homer City Fire Department, and Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
No funeral home was listed for arrangements in Overman's release.
