The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will transfer leadership during a Change of Command ceremony Friday, Aug. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the Senator John Heinz History Center, 1212 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh.
Col. Adam Czekanski, commander of the Pittsburgh District since July 2021, will transfer command to Col. Nicholas Melin during a traditional military ceremony.
“I had the honor of commanding truly great people who give their best for the betterment of our district,” Czekanski said. “As a commander, I’m thankful for my role in bringing people together for a common goal and earning the trust of those we serve. I’m excited to see the district continue its standard of excellence under new leadership.”
The Pittsburgh District covers an area of approximately 26,000 square miles comprising the upper Ohio River Basin and extending into five states: Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, and New York.
Locally, the Pittsburgh District includes Loyalhanna, Conemaugh River, Crooked Creek and Mahoning Creek lakes, and the locks on the Allegheny River, including Locks 5-9 in Armstrong County.
Melin comes to the Pittsburgh District following an assignment as the division chief for Oceania, South, and Southeast Asia in the Directorate for Strategy, Plans, and Policy (J-5) on the Joint Staff.
As commander and district engineer, Melin will lead the Pittsburgh District in delivering integrated solutions that minimize risk and enhance reliability for the region’s water resource infrastructure while improving the environment.
Major Gen. William Graham, deputy commanding general for Civil Works and Emergency Operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters, will preside over the ceremony.
Corps officials said the Change of Command ceremony symbolizes the continuation of leadership and unit identity.
They said it represents the transfer of responsibility and authority from one individual to another while continuing the mission. The ceremonial passing of the unit colors from the departing commander to the incoming commander physically represents the transfer of authority.
