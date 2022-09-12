Redevelopment of the former Carriage House and Essex House apartment complex, vacated after its purchase by Indiana County Development Corporation, may be aided by incentives available through the site’s inclusion in a federal Qualified Opportunity Zone (which actually encompasses most of Indiana Borough west of North and South Fifth Street), rather than the state-level Keystone Opportunity Zone program. The incorrect program was identified in an article published Friday.
Latest News
- America made a ‘deal with the devil,’ families of 9/11 victims say, as they sue Saudi Arabia
- More arrests made in brutal killing of 8-year-old girl
- Former MLB pitcher turned cop Varvaro dies in car crash
- Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive
- CORRECTION
- DEAR ABBY: Couple mending relationship eye speed bump on the path
- Unions blast rail move to delay shipments before deadline
- 911 Report
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.