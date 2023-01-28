Our small group of adventurers is floating down the Tempisque River in Costa Rica when I lock eyes with one of the waterway’s inhabitants: a crocodile, not three feet from our boat.
If I had known the Spanish translation of “Hey, buddy, that’s way too close!” (¡oye, amiga, eso es demasiado cerca!), I would have blurted it out at that moment.
Costa Rica is renowned for the diversity of its wildlife, and it’s on full display during the Tempisque River Jungle Cruise, when all manner of creatures keep a wary eye on visitors. Including crocs.
We spot a number sunning themselves along the river bank. Our pilot slowly maneuvers the boat closer and several splash into the water and glide toward us, not much more than eyes visible above the surface. Our guide, José, reports that he’s spotted crocs as long as 21 feet in the Tempisque, even though the one eyeing me — for lunch? — is maybe half that size.
Fortunately, despite the many crocs, my wife, Linda, and I and the others on the cruise safely return to the dock and are able to continue our exploration of this Central American wonderland, blessed with an abundance of exotic plants and animals, rumbling volcanoes, various types of rainforest, whitewater rivers, lovely waterfalls and gorgeous beaches.
Which explains why 1.7 million tourists visit every year.
IN 1502, Christopher Columbus anchored at Isla Uvita off the Atlantic coast during his fourth and final voyage to the New World. The Carib Indians wore golden bands as earrings and nose rings, which prompted Columbus to name the area Costa Rica (rich coast).
The amount of gold found here proved insignificant. The riches, it turned out, were of a different sort, and today draw visitors from around the globe. One of the biggest attractions is the spectacular Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve, a nature lover’s paradise that straddles the continental divide and is almost always shrouded in mist.
Here you actually walk through clouds. In tropical or subtropical mountainous environments, low-hanging clouds hover around the upper canopy of the forest. All that moisture promotes biodiversity on a grand scale. By following trails that sometimes cross suspension bridges, allowing access to the canopy, visitors can spot more than 400 species of birds, 100 species of mammals, 1,200 species of amphibians, 6,000 species of insects and 420 species of orchids, the most in a single place on the planet. National Geographic magazine once described Monteverde as “the jewel in the crown of cloud forests.”
If you’re lucky, you might spot the Resplendent Quetzal here. This strikingly vibrant bird — green body, scarlet breast, gold-green crest — is, despite its colorful plumage, difficult to spot in its natural habitat. Male Resplendent Quetzals are distinguished by long blue-green tail feathers that extend up to three feet in length, almost like streamers.
Similarly colorful are tiny tree frogs that inhabit the Monteverde Cloud Forest. They are known for their bulging red eyes, neon green bodies with yellow and blue side strips, and huge webbed feet that are either red or orange.
MANY TOURISTS come to Costa Rica believing this tropical paradise, like the Monteverde area, is covered perpetually in a blanket of green. Only it’s not.
During a visit to Santa Rosa National Park in the country’s northwest, we drive for miles through a barren, brown, eerie-looking area characterized as a dry tropical rainforest. There’s hardly a glimmer of green in sight. During the dry season, typically from November to May, rainfall is so negligible that many tree species shed their leaves and even loosen their bark as a survival mechanism. A walk along the Indio Desnudo Trail leads us past animals, trees and plants representative of a dry tropical rainforest.
The park used to be home to massive cattle ranches, and one near the end of the trail carries historic significance. The Battle of Santa Rosa, which enabled Costa Rica to preserve its independence, took place here in 1856. It lasted all of 14 minutes.
Tennessee-born revolutionary leader William Walker envisioned the United States annexing Central American nations and turning them into pro-slavery states. He and 240 mercenaries crossed the Nicaragua border 30 miles to the north and were met here by about 700 Costa Rican defenders, who repelled Walker’s forces.
La Casona (The Big House), at the center of the battle site, was destroyed by fire in 2001, but visitors can stroll through a reconstructed version and other buildings that surround a large courtyard. Exhibits recount the brief battle, and a monument on the grounds commemorates the Costa Rican patriots who lost their lives while fending off the invaders.
Invasions of another sort still take place at Santa Rosa National Park. The Pacific beaches of Playa Naranjo and Playa Nancite are prime nesting sites for five different kinds of sea turtles, including olive ridleys. Females of that species gather in a veritable flotilla, some 100,000 in number, land at night, clumsily climb up onto the beach, scoop out a deep hole in the sand, deposit an average of 100 pingpong ball-sized eggs and bury them before returning to the water. Their tiny hatchlings emerge from their sandy nests weeks later and make their way to the sea. Tours allow visitors at a number of nesting sites to unobtrusively observe this phenomenon.
Leatherback turtles — so named because, instead of a shell, they are covered by a leather-like mix of oily skin and flesh — also frequent Costa Rica’s beaches to nest. The world’s largest turtle, leatherbacks can weigh up to 1,500 pounds and grow to more than five feet in length. The best place to view these gargantuan reptiles is Playa Grande, on the country’s Pacific coast.
Loggerheads, hawksbills and green sea turtles also nest in Costa Rica.
THREE VOLCANOES — Orosi, Cacao and Rincón de la Vieja — are visible from Santa Rosa National Park. Fact is, you can hardly travel anywhere in Costa Rica and not be within sight of one. The most visited is Arenal (elevation: 5,479 feet), technically a “resting” volcano noted for its perfectly symmetrical cone and thermal baths in which weary wanderers can soak.
Arenal’s glowing red-orange cone used to light up the night sky and lava flows would snake down the mountainside, but activity has decreased substantially in recent years. Now visitors might see an occasional puff of smoke at the summit or hear ominous rumbling.
Hiking trails wind past forest and old lava flows from previous eruptions, and visitors can spot an array of wildlife: deer, tapirs, howler monkeys, white-faced monkeys, snakes, sloths, tree frogs and parrots.
Rincón de la Vieja (6,286 feet) is an active volcano surrounded by dry tropical forest in the nation’s northwest. Trails pass bubbling mud pots, fumaroles (vents that emit steam and gases), thermal springs and captivating waterfalls. Visitors might spot both howler and spider monkeys, sloths, tapirs, kinkajous and rare emerald toucanets, not to mention Costa Rica’s national flower, the purple orchid.
Visitors can climb to the top of Poás Volcano (8,885 feet) and peer down into the main crater, with a sulfurous lake bubbling at the bottom. Geysers shoot mud and debris as high as 800 feet, but since the mile-wide crater itself is 1,050 feet below the rim, visitors are safe. The stench of sulfur is evident even before climbers reach the summit. In fact, visits to the viewing platform are limited to 20 minutes, a safeguard against the toxic fumes.
The highest of Costa Rica’s active volcanoes is Irazú (11,260 feet), an indigenous word that means “thunder and earthquake mountain.” Hiking trails and even a road lead to the summit, and on rare clear days, the reward is a view of both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. The mountain thundered in March of 1963 for a special visitor from the United States: President John F. Kennedy.
CLIMBING UP a mountain not your idea of fun? Try bouncing down a raging river.
Rafting is offered on a variety of Costa Rican rivers, ranging from serene float trips that enable riders to spot wildlife to adrenalin-pumping whitewater descents through Class V rapids.
The Savegre River offers a mix of both calm and thrilling stretches. Riders catapult through rapids with names like The Washing Machine, Boca Diablo (Devil Mouth) and Screaming Child.
On the Pacuare River, rafters are apt to see monkeys, toucans, parrots, jaguars and ocelots and pass by waterfalls and through pristine gorges, but there are also intense stretches featuring Class V rapids. The Tenorio River keeps adventurers on their toes with quick twists and turns and one heart-stopping 12-foot Class V drop.
The more adventurous might want to try the Reventazón River, which is definitely not for the faint of heart. Enjoy views of lush tropical and lowland forests as well as sugar cane fields — if you can. Riders might not even notice the scenery as they hang on for dear life through a succession of roaring rapids, some of which are Class V.
Note that whitewater trips are a little tamer in the dry season because of the diminished volume of water in the rivers.
ADRENALIN JUNKIES of another sort flock to Diamante Eco Adventure Park on the Pacific coast. Instead of whizzing down a river, visitors fly through the humid air on ziplines, including the so-called Superman Zipline. Rather than riding in the typical seated position, daredevils dangle from a harness and sail down the mountain headfirst, like Superman, on a 4,461-foot-long joy ride toward the Pacific. It’s the longest zipline in the country.
The park also features horseback riding, ATV trails, botanical gardens, guided tours of a traditional farmhouse and cultural tours that touch on three of Costa Rica’s leading exports: coffee, sugar cane and cacao.
We preferred visiting the park’s animal sanctuary, which features jaguars, ocelots, pumas, caimans, turtles, toucans, gray foxes, marmosets, spider monkeys and white-faced monkeys.
A female sloth named Lucy, in keeping with her species’ embrace of inaction, was too lazy to come down from a branch when a keeper named Gabriela tempted her with a lunch of fresh fruit.
The butterfly house is a popular stop. Here brilliant blue morphos flit around us, feeding on fruit and occasionally alighting on their human guests. Examples of Costa Rican inhabitants I do not wish to meet in the wild are also on display (deceased, fortunately): scorpions, tarantulas and beetles the size of my fist. I shudder, even on this 90-degree day.
The highlight of our visit to the animal sanctuary was witnessing feeding time at the crocodile enclosure, where the three residents responded when employee Andres alerted them with his whistles. The largest, Diego, is 14 feet long. George and Miyagi are smaller but still appear menacing, especially when they emerge from the water and rest on the small beach, mouths open wide, exposing rows of jagged teeth to a gathering crowd. Andres explains the crocs do this not to intimidate us but to cool off. The fun begins when his helper, Alejandro, begins tossing huge chunks of red meat toward the crocs and their jaws close with a resounding thwack. Once again I shudder on this 90-degree day.
I HAD MET some of Diego’s kinfolk only days before during our cruise on the Tempisque River. The idea of them feeding on me rather than on chunks of red meat was an unsettling thought.
To reach the Tempisque, which flows through Palo Verde National Park, our group had to pass through the town of Filadelfia — no Rocky statue here — and follow a dusty gravel road on a bone-jarring ride into the countryside, past sugar cane fields that seemed to stretch to the horizon. It was far worse than western Pennsylvania in pothole season, but the reward was great.
Our time on the river was truly magical. Egrets and herons flew overhead, and a white-faced monkey looked down on us from an overhanging branch, hoping for a handout, as our pilot maneuvered us toward the river bank. Others scampered through the trees.
Iguanas lazily lounged on tree branches or were sprawled on the river bank. One sizable iguana, eyeing us from the bank, a little one by its side, began raising and lowering its head repeatedly, as if rocking to an inaudible beat. That’s a warning sign not to come closer, José tells us.
We later pull up beneath an overhanging branch, which is covered by dark splotches. José explains these are bats — black myotis bats, to be precise, the smallest in the world, with a wingspan of two inches and an average weight of five grams, about the same as a U.S. nickel.
As we pull away, another crocodile approaches. After some tense moments, we float back down the river, away from the croc, reach the dock and enjoy our lunch.
I’m surely thankful for that. It’s certainly preferable to being lunch.