UNITY TOWNSHIP — The case of a Cherry Tree man charged with coughing several times on two other people and threatening to infect them with coronavirus will go into Westmoreland County’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition system.
At a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Latrobe Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Mahady, Robert Williams, 54, waived charges that included two counts of simple assault and one count each of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.
The charges were filed by state police at the Troop A, Greensburg station after an incident at a physician’s office along Route 981 in Unity Township at 10:11 a.m. April 3.
There, according to a state police account, Williams told a Claridge woman that her face mask would not help her and asked her if she was sick.
Troopers said Williams then “opened his mouth, put his tongue out and coughed repeatedly on the victim … and stated ‘I guess we’ll find out.’”
Troopers reported that a Davidsville man, 54, approached Williams and asked him to put a mask on for his own safety. Williams responded by coughing numerous times on the man, according to the report.
The next step for Williams will be before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Krieger on Nov. 24 at 11 a.m.
Williams is free on his own recognizance.