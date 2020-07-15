CLYMER — A plan to develop a stretch of flood-prone ground along Two Lick Creek remains on schedule for completion by the end of the year, borough leaders said Tuesday.
Clymer Borough and its engineering firm, Gibson-Thomas Engineers, Latrobe, plan to place advertisements for contractors’ bids within the next two weeks, Secretary Sonya Schrenkel told borough council members at their monthly business meeting.
On a schedule laid out in June by engineer John Emerson, the bid and contracting schedule allow enough time for crews to grade and landscape several lots in the flood plain, build new sidewalks and resurface adjacent Sherman Street, install streetlights and park amenities, and tie the whole project together as a memorial to Clymer’s military servicemen and -women and home-front emergency responders.
In other business, Mayor Christine King said Clymer continues to accept applications and screen candidates for a vacant police officer position
Councilwoman Brietta St. Clair, chairwoman of the Police Committee, said the police department plans to step up traffic speed enforcement, especially in areas named in borough residents’ complaints such as Route 403 between Dixonville and the borough.
Clymer’s department has arranged to borrow an ENRADD (Electronic Non Radar Device) system from the Cherry Tree Borough police department for an enforcement campaign.
Street Department supervisor John Gromley said borough workers plan to install additional speed limit signs on that section of Route 403 (Penn Street), where the posted speeds decrease in steps from 55 mph on the open road in Cherryhill Township, to 45, 35 then 25 mph by the Clymer baseball fields, and on Route 286 (Franklin Street), where PennDOT authorized speed limits also decrease in steps from 55 mph on Sample Run Hill
to 25 mph near the convenience stores that signal the start of the business district.
Gromley said a Columbia Gas Co. distribution pipe-line replacement project is still underway in some areas of the borough.
“This COVID-19 thing has pushed them back,” Gromley said. “We haven’t heard anything new, other than that we keep getting ‘PA One Call’ (underground utility excavation notices) over and over and over.”
King also reported that the ABATE motorcycle enthusiasts group held a successful bike show as a fundraiser on behalf of the Clymer Days celebration on June 19, and that ABATE leaders are considering the show as an annual event.
The Clymer Days festival, itself an annual tradition, has been called off for this year due to the pandemic.
Borough officials differed on how Clymer should approach the matter of cracked and broken sidewalks, especially along Franklin Street.
Schrenkel said a plan by Borough Manager Rob Barto to send letters to business and property owners would put them on notice of their responsibility to maintain their sidewalks.
Councilman John Hughmanic said that advising owners of their liability would not guarantee improvements.
“That really doesn’t get us a new sidewalk,” Hughmanic said. “It’s telling the owner that they’re liable for damage that the sidewalk is going to do. It can be left there as it is … until someone gets hurt.”
Council President Louis Tate said the borough should begin with sending letters to property owners, then tread carefully based on the response.
“There are probably hundreds of properties with sidewalks that need to be replaced in the borough,” he said. “We have to be careful. This could be a big can of worms we don’t want to open.”
Borough officials also announced the Clymer Community Yard Sale Days would be held July 30 through Aug. 1. Residents will not be required to obtain permits to participate, but the borough office doesn’t plan to publish a map of yard sale sites for shoppers, Schrenkel said.