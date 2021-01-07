The council in April and December canceled the monthly meetings outright because of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Indiana County but adapted Tuesday with the Zoom app and a speakerphone to cover two month’s worth of business.
Police Chief Anthony Jellison appealed to borough residents to abide by parking restrictions during snowstorms. Parking is prohibited from 2 to 6 a.m. to allow for plowing on Main Street, Elm Street and Ridge Avenue.
Councilman Joe Iezzi, a member of the fire department, agreed to schedule the fire station for a fundraising dinner to benefit the police department’s K-9 program on March 27 — pandemic restrictions notwithstanding.
Council accepted a bid of $100 on a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado truck being sold off by Central Indiana County Water Authority. David Dies, of Center Township, was the sole bidder.
Councilman Matt Black recommended that the borough share with Homer-Center Recreation and Parks, 50/50, in the purchase of a security camera system to monitor Floodway Park and Intown Park at a cost of $4,890. Additional cameras, he said, could cost $200. The system would transmit video to a monitoring center in the borough police station. Lacking a second to a motion to contribute $2,445, council members assigned the proposal for a committee to review.
Council also directed the zoning board to schedule a hearing to consider a proposal to use a house adjacent to Alba’s Bar & Grill at 211 S. Main St., in a single-family residential zone, as a business office with three or four employees. The name of the prospective buyer was not announced.
Borough Manager Rob Nymick said Christmas tree collection would begin Monday. Residents were advised to place trees at curbside for pickup.
Mayor Arlene Wanatosky said the county’s COVID-19 vaccination program priority system has not yet extended to municipal officials, but she reported that she would get a first-round inoculation Jan. 13 through her employment in healthcare.
Council also authorized the borough manager to sign titles for vehicles owned by the borough.