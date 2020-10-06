SALTSBURG — The tradition of trick-or-treat happening on the Wednesday before Halloween will continue this year in Saltsburg Borough.
“The fire department is going to put on the Firemen’s Halloween Parade on the 28th at 7 p.m.,” Council President P.J. Hruska said following borough council’s monthly meeting Monday night.
That will follow trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m. that night.
“We are encouraging everyone to follow the normal safety precautions.” Hruska said. “We are encouraging the firefighters to have standard practices.”
In other words: Wear masks and practice social distancing.
The council president said the parade will follow the normal route: around Salt Street, then down Market Street to Point Street, all in downtown Saltsburg.
Also Monday, council renewed the borough’s annual liability insurance policy with EMC for a premium of $27,344.
Council also has started its budget process for 2021. Members of the borough’s governing body can review a proposal being developed by the borough secretary.
Hruska said it appears to be “very close” to the 2020 budget.
Any prospect of a tax increase? Hruska said, “It doesn’t look that way.”
Final action on a 2021 budget is likely in December, though Hruska said it could happen next month.