In a unanimous vote, Blairsville Borough Council members approved two grant applications for community center repairs and a road extension project during a regular voting meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Borough Manager Michael Baker has been working with Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, to apply for a $150,000 Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant to extend Veterans Drive in western Blairsville.

