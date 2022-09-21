Blairsville Borough Council unanimously approved two grant applications to go toward playground and community center repairs as well as a road extension project during a regular voting meeting Tuesday.
Borough Manager Michael Baker has been working with Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, to apply for a $150,000 grant with the Department of Community and Economic Development to extend Veterans Drive in western Blairsville.
“We’ve already got one (grant) for this project in the amount of $100,000, and this is the second disbursement that Sen. Pittman had talked to us about,” Baker said. “It’s in the amount of $150,000, and the borough would be the grantee. We’d then provide that money to Trek Development, and Veterans Drive would be extended to accommodate their new construction out there. They’re adding 15 new duplexes up there, so we’re going to have to add a street ... and extend Veterans Drive.”
Baker will also apply for an 80/20 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant by its Oct. 27 deadline to acquire money for community center and playground repairs.
“We have a number of things we need to put (the DCNR grant money) toward,” Baker said. “The boiler needs replaced in the community center; that’s about $19,000, almost $20,000. In addition to that, the front door needs replaced. We have some broken glass and some windows. We could do some refinishing of the gym floor if we get the funding for that, and then in the playground there’s equipment back there that’s in disrepair that needs either repaired or replaced.”
Baker said depending on how much grant money the borough receives, if anything, he will have to work with the recreation department to prioritize how to allocate DCNR funding.
Also Tuesday, Blairsville police chief Louie Sacco said he’s been trying to acquire funding for new police radios and service weapons for officers. The department’s current radios are antiquated and no longer supported by the department’s technology, according to Sacco.
“Right now, we’re working with Sen. Pittman’s office ... to replace our radios, which are in dire need,” Sacco said. “They don’t even make the radios that we have anymore, nor will they service them if one goes down, and you’re looking at probably about $5,000 (per) portable radio.”
Sacco said other departments within the county have been struggling to acquire funding for radios, too. The Blairsville police department is looking to purchase 10 new portable radios and three mobile radios, with each portable radio costing more than $5,000, and the mobile radios costing even more than that, according to Sacco.
“There’s (grant) money through PCCD and so forth that we’re looking at that I think we’re going to be able to qualify for,” Sacco said. “One is (a) 100 percent (grant) that would cover the cost of the replacement of the radios, and the other one is 80/20, which is 80 percent coverage and a 20 percent match.”
The Blairsville police department is also looking to provide departmental-issued weapons for its officers, according to Sacco. Currently, Blairsville officers must carry their own weapons on duty, which Sacco wants to change. “I’ve been working on funding for departmental issued weapons,” Sacco said. “(Civil asset forfeiture) is kind of what we’re looking at right now with our service weapons.”
In other news Tuesday, council members made a number of announcements, including:
• The Blairsville borough police department has free COVID-19 test kits that residents can pick up at the department office. The department was previously limiting test kits to two per person, but after receiving a new shipment, residents can pick up as many as five free test kits.
“You can get test kits (while) supply lasts,” Sacco said. “You don’t have to register, no questions asked. We just give them to you. ... But if you’re sick, don’t come in. We don’t want to get sick also, but have somebody that is not having any symptoms come in and get the test.”
• East and West Market streets will be closed and barricaded beginning around 5 p.m. Friday for the River Valley School District Homecoming Parade.
• The borough contracted with Harvey Paving and Excavating for $13,743 to complete a parking lot project across the street from the community center.
• Blairsville received its second American Rescue Plan payment of $168,000, which will largely go toward storm water and sewage projects, according to Baker.
• Trick-or-treat will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Residents who want to participate should turn on their porch lights to inform trick-or-treaters.
• The Blairsville fire department has responded to 238 calls so far this year: 14 fires, 75 rescue-related, 21 hazard responses, 75 service calls and 28 false alarms.