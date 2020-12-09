SALTSBURG — Borough council has approved a $706,000 budget for 2021.
The spending plan as approved Monday night includes no change in an existing 1.9-mill real estate tax rate.
The borough anticipates $717,640 in revenue, with $289,200 going toward general expenditures, $239,100 for sewage expenditures, $151,000 to cover Urban Development Action Grant programs, $30,010 for roads and $5,500 for the borough’s community center.
That’s down from the 2020 budget which anticipated $788,610 in revenue and $767,350 in expenditures.
Following last week’s storms, Council President P.J. Hruska is reminding residents to keep the streets clear.
“As always I strongly urge townspeople to move their vehicles so the plow trucks can clean up snow,” Hruska said.
A storm of another sort has drawn the attention of a new citizens’ group, Saltsburg Neighbors Stand United. Mayor Karen Cumberledge said the group is concerned about a drug problem in the borough and is planning “a sort of a brainstorming meeting” Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. in the borough council chambers.
“No town wants to have drugs,” the mayor said. “It just seems it is in neighborhoods where it shouldn’t be.”
A representative of the Saltsburg Historical Society, Mary Ellen Nessmiller, came to the council meeting with drawings of sign that will honor Saltsburg founder Andrew Boggs.
Boggs was a brother-in-law of William Johnson, who developed the Great Conemaugh Valley Saltworks early in the 19th Century. Boggs laid out the town originally known as Saltzburg and began selling lots there in 1816.
The name was changed to the modern Saltsburg when the borough was incorporated in 1838.
“The sign will be located near the Presbyterian Church,” Cumberledge said.
Councilwoman Lorrie Johnson moved to have the borough donate $500, and Councilwoman Jill Rabbe seconded that motion, which was approved by their colleagues.
Also announced during Monday’s meeting was Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department’s annual holiday fundraising boot drive, to be held on Dec. 18, 19 and 20.
And Councilwoman Michelle Gardner Jesko thanked those Saltsburg-area residents who helped put up trees on the canal to be decorated.