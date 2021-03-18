BLAIRSVILLE – The evolution of the former PNC Bank branch office and the old Blairsville Professional Building on East Market Street is nearly complete.
Assembly of God Church last May began conversion of the adjacent empty structures and has already posted its new name, Summit Church, on the worship center.
The rehabilitation project, that Pastor Mel Masengale said would bring about 150 people to downtown Blairsville for Sunday services, will have one more change visible to the public.
Borough council on Tuesday agreed to an exception to an ordinance that governs outdoor signs and allowed Summit to add a 10-by-10-foot sign that would advertise service times and special events at the church.
Under current code, which Councilwoman Kaitlyn Sagely suggested is due for revision, the church would have been permitted a sign covering 45 square feet. The new one, set for display on a large gray panel at the center of the two combined buildings, will cover 100 square feet. Combined with the Summit Church sign, 126 square feet of signage will be displayed. It won’t be backlit or illuminated, officials said.
Council’s vote affirmed a recommendation of the borough planning commission.
Council also approved the commission’s recommendation to allow interior expansion of a crematory at Blairsville Wilbert Vault Company, 100 North East Lane.
“The new retort (heating unit) will be in the same building adjacent to the existing one. No new constructions will be needed to this facility, Due to the increasing demands of cremations, we deem this necessary,” Wilbert’s operations manager, Mark Gardner, wrote in a letter to the borough.
The public would see no more than a second stack on the roof of the building, Borough Manager Tim Evans told council.
Evans said Wilbert needs further approval from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Finally, council approved the erection of a fence next to a recently-constructed bungalow at the Sycamore Commons housing plan along South Liberty Street. A project of the Blairsville Community Development Authority (BCDA), the plan calls for rebuilding the sidewalk closer to the curb and putting up a fence about one foot from the sidewalk, which would place it on borough-owned land. The approval allows the borough to transfer the land to the housing development.
Another land-use issue will be explored at a public hearing at 7 p.m. April 20, following the next borough council meeting.
Tractor Supply and AmeriGas have proposed an expansion of a propane fuel tank refilling facility at East Campbell and North Morrow streets, Evans said. The change would require a special exception to the borough’s ordinances.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• Appointed Councilman Ronald Evanko to the borough Recreation and Parks Board, following the borough’s practice of naming council members to sit on other local boards and authorities.
No borough residents expressed interest in filling a seat left vacant a month ago by the resignation of longtime board member Robert Lenhardt.
Councilwoman Adele Davis expressed dismay that the Recreation and Parks Board had granted bonuses and pay raises to Recreation Director Brock Harsh and the recreation employees.
“How do they manage a bonus in the middle of a pandemic and a salary hike?” Davis asked. “We give money to them.”
“You have to talk to the rec board on that. They vote bonuses and pay raises over there, not here,” Evans told Davis. A borough ordinance establishes the recreation board as an independent panel of five members.
“But who gives that out in a pandemic, at a nonprofit? That’s a little scary to me,” Davis concluded.
• Heard from Councilman Ab Dettorre that the fire department has enjoyed support of its fundraising fish dinner sales on Fridays during Lent. On behalf of the fire department, he asked to be alerted of the borough’s timeline for demolition of a dilapidated house near the recreation center. The fire company plans to use the building for training exercises before it is torn down.
• Learned from Evans that he is assembling a list of streets that need to be resurfaced and will present his recommendations in April for the summer paving project.
“We’ll see how the money is,” Evans said. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation this year reduced its allocations of gasoline tax money for local transportation improvement work.
Evans added that the borough’s public works projects this year, possibly some recreation facilities, would be shaped by its as-yet-unknown allocation of COVID-19 pandemic aid from the federal government.
• Announced that the parking authority has two vacant seats, the code appeal board needs one additional member and the zoning hearing board has two vacancies. Blairsville residents interested in serving on any of the board should contact the borough office for information.