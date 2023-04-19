Blairsville Borough Council on Tuesday unanimously accepted the resignation of part-time Blairsville Police Department patrolman Clinton McChesney.
Blairsville police chief Louis Sacco said McChesney, who worked with the department for nearly a year, resigned due to a lack of availability.
“He’s got a lot of irons in the fire,” Sacco said. “Now, we’re down to nine (officers): five full-time officers and four part time.”
Sacco said he hopes to replace McChesney with another part-time officer, which borough council seemed receptive toward.
“I discussed with council about possibly replacing Mr. McChesney’s position with another part-time officer,” Sacco said. “(Borough council) was receptive. They want me to take a look and basically come up with some candidates and speak to them at the next council meeting.”
Also Tuesday, borough council unanimously approved realigning the borough’s parks and recreation budget to give the parks and recreation director and board more control over certain budget items.
“We shifted a couple (budget items) that are more like variable costs and operating costs that were coming out of the borough,” council President John Bertolino said. “We’re not over there to monitor day-to-day operation, so we shifted that portion to the rec department because that’s who controls (those budget items).”
Bertolino said council did not change the parks and recreation budget’s bottom line. Rather, borough council put whoever had the most control over variable/operational costs, in this case recreation director Brock Harsh and the rec board, in charge of those budget items.
In other news Tuesday, borough council unanimously passed a number of motions as well as made a number of announcements, including:
• Approving a variance for a swimming pool along Hart Avenue that would have otherwise been too close to the roadway.
“The center line of the road is supposed to be 30 feet from any kind of structure or swimming pool,” Bertolino said. “The planning commission went down there and viewed (the property). They said based on the property, (a swimming pool) is not going to cause a problem for any neighboring properties or any safety hazards. They recommended to approve (a variance), and we accepted it.”
• Blairsville’s Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company is in need of firefighters and volunteers to help conduct fire company business.
• Friends of the Blairsville Communities is hosting its annual Clean Up Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in front of the BCDA office, 130 West Market St. Sheetz will provide premade sandwiches and beverages as well as participate in the clean-up. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.
• Blairsville will host its annual Paddle and Picnic After Hours event Saturday, June 10. Those with questions about the event can contact the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce at (724) 465-2511.