The Blairsville Borough Police Department will soon have a new police cruiser and full-time officer.
Borough council members on Tuesday approved the purchase of a police cruiser from Tri-Star Motors at a total cost of $40,593.91, according to Chief Louie Sacco, who talked on the car and other police business.
The car comes at a base price of $34,506, and $5,162.91 in equipment will be installed. Additionally, graphics for the car will cost $925, Sacco said.
The purchase was approved unanimously.
In addition, council hired Jeremy Pettis as a full-time officer and will seek another part-time officer as well.
A hiring wage for Pettis was unavailable Tuesday.
Sacco also gained council’s approval for an application he filed in August for a grant to help fund body cameras for the police department.
While it is not yet known if the borough will receive the grant, it is for 10 body cameras and a charging station, with the grant and borough each covering $2,772.50 in expenses.
Sacco reported the department has already received an anonymous $500 donation to assist the borough’s portion of the cost and that another donations may also be coming.
If the department obtains the body cameras, Sacco would implement a policy on their use and would train the officers.
He said the files would be kept for two years, unless being actively used in a case, and would be stored on an external hard drive.
Sacco said he has experience in the policies and training and as chief in Clymer implemented body cameras as well.
Finishing his report, Sacco noted he now has the police department’s Facebook page up and running and is issuing news releases on the page, as well as to local media outlets.
In other business, borough council:
• Discussed the borough’s portion of funds through the American Rescue Plan, of which the borough has $165,000 in hand and another $165,000 expected.
Council president John Bertolino said the funds must be used within certain parameters, such as for stormwater and sewer projects, or to reimburse a department with measurable loss last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He asked council members to give a thought to how the funds could be used and to come back to the next meeting with ideas.
• Heard from Damien Boudreaux, who asked council to consider relaxing the ordinance that governs open containers to allow for people to walk around events and festivals with alcoholic beverages instead of being confined into a certain area.
Bertolino said for the ordinance to be changed, it would need to be reviewed and advertised, something council is not opposed to revisiting at a future meeting.
• Heard from councilman Albert Dettorre, who noted under the police/fire committee report that the Blairsville fire company is looking for people to join the department.