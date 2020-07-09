Indiana Borough council approved a contractor Tuesday night for emergency repairs to the borough’s Edgewood Avenue sanitary sewer replacement project.
“A few months ago we had a sewer backup on Edgewood Avenue,” borough Public Works Director Dave Fairman said. He said 335 feet of 8-inch storm line would be needed, as well as two manholes, “one along Chestnut Street, the other just at the borough line.”
Pending a staff review of past performance, completeness and adherence to bid specifications, council chose low bidder Dave Roman Excavating of Reynoldsville, Jefferson County, which offered to do the work for $84,710.
In addition, Fairman said, “we have some stormwater issues in the backyards in that area, too,” so an addendum was approved that could mean another $47,910 in business for Roman.
That staff review could prove problematic, as Roman has no history of working with the borough, but Fairman and borough Manager C. Michael Foote said the Reynoldsville firm is a subcontractor for the ongoing bridge project on Philadelphia Street, involving culverts over two creeks that run through downtown Indiana.
Other subjects brought before council included the budgeting of $87,437 in Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
A likely use of that money will be to pay for BioBot research into the possible presence of the COVID-19 virus in sewage taken into the borough’s wastewater treatment plant.
BioBot is a company formed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that specializes in wastewater epidemiology.
The borough manager said his staff will be working next week on a budget for the special CDBG funding.
Council also gave approval to plans for Indiana County Shop Local, summer programming developed by Downtown Indiana, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and the borough to take place from July 19 to 25, with the closure of IRMC Park from July 24 to 26. The closure will allow for outdoor dining to support local eateries and retail establishments.
Linda Mitchell, director of Downtown Indiana, wondered about borrowing or finding umbrellas for outside at the park along Seventh Street. Borough officials suggested that a sponsor could be sought, such as Comcast, the borough’s cable television franchisee.
Council also approved a motion allowing an open container waiver.
In other business, Council Community Development Chairman Ben Ford moved to provide a letter of support to Calvary Presbyterian Church.
Ford said the church approached the borough for support as it seeks a grant for its building from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.