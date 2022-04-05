SALTSBURG — Derry Construction Company of Latrobe was awarded an $86,229.65 contract Monday night for Saltsburg Borough’s 2022 paving contract.
Derry was the lowest of three bidders for the work considered by Saltsburg Borough Council.
Moorehead Asphalt of Avonmore offered to do the work for $92,900, while West Penn Paving LLC of Plum offered to do it for $130,381.
Council Vice President Terry Cumberledge moved to accept Derry’s bid while Councilman John Lombardo seconded that motion.
Council also set a public hearing for May 10 at 6 p.m. to consider the proposal by Par Mar Stores to move a state liquor license from Center Township to its convenience store at 102 Washington St. in Saltsburg.
The hearing is required by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Solicitor Wayne Kablack said.
Council members expressed their misgivings about the proposal. Lombardo noted the borough is served by only one part-time police officer.
“It would be difficult to stop it,” Kablack told council.
Council also voted to accept Meghan Stramaski’s resignation from the borough’s pool board. Anyone interested in filling her vacancy is invited to contact the borough office at (724) 639-9413.
In other matters Monday:
• Police officer-in-charge Don Isherwood said there were two recent incidents of dogs not being on leashes attacking other dogs who were being walked. He said one dog required veterinary treatment.
• Isherwood also said the borough is regulating door-to-door solicitation, saying those getting permission to do so will have names and pictures posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
• Public Works Director Don Kelly said up to 30 benches will be rebuilt on the canal, including some at the river’s edge. The benches will utilize the original black metal base and new wood and will cost $9,750.
• The Lions’ annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 16 at 1 p.m. at North Park near the borough fire hall.
• Filmmaker Andra Niapas will present “Death Needs Answers” at the Saltsburg Free Library May 21 at 2 p.m. Admission is free and Niapas will have copies of her books for sale, including her first book regarding the slaying of Blairsville dentist Dr. John Yelenic, with proceeds benefiting the library.
• Councilman Abraham Kline said there was a good turnout for the recent comedy show at the Salt Center, with $730 raised for the nonprofit center.
• Kline also announced that a 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be conducted June 11 at the Salt Center, for teams of boys and girls, each from grades 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, and graduated and above. Cost is $10 per person before May 28 and $15 afterward. Call Kline at (724) 599-6974 or Turner Cunningham at (724) 464-7760 for further details.
• Cumberledge said the borough’s annual Farmers’ Market will be conducted at 4 p.m. June 9 and 23, July 7 and 21, Aug. 4 and 18, and Sept. 1 and 22. The Farmers’ Market has a Facebook page with more information.
• Other events upcoming in the borough include Oktoberfest on Sept. 17 and a triathlon on Oct. 8.