CLYMER — The plagues of uncontrolled drainage ought to be reined in, an engineer cautioned Clymer Borough officials Tuesday, as the town council agreed to the first baby step toward meeting that challenge.
In a second step, council members also agreed with a recommendation to borrow $100,000 — on top of the borough’s earlier $500,000 loan for a massive street resurfacing project — to make the most urgent drainage system repairs in conjunction with the paving work.
The ultimate cost of modernizing the stormwater runoff and drainage pipes and channels in Clymer isn’t known right now, but engineer John Emerson, of Gibson-Thomas Engineers, of Latrobe, suggested that the potential life-saving improvements would be worth the price.
“It’s a substantially large project,” one that might behoove the borough to create a stormwater drainage authority to administer, Emerson said.
Council approved his first recommendation to obtain estimates on having remote-controlled cameras run through the storm drains to generate a complete borough-wide map of the pipes, intakes and outlets and their conditions.
Emerson recommended getting prices from the Regional Council of Governments and Red Zone that can run robotic cameras in the system “and make sure that what we’re replacing actually needs to be replaced.”
The inspection could cost $50,000 to $60,000 but could save the borough far more by eliminating guesswork on deciding which drains to excavate, he said.
“Then you could intelligently make a decision on where you need to spend money, where you don’t need to spend money, and do you want to spend this kind of money, without just jumping into a project of this magnitude,” Emerson told council.
The borough, he said, should weigh the benefits of eliminating uncontrolled runoff of water on streets, where it freezes in winter and imperils the safety and lives of drivers and pedestrians.
Earlier, in his report as chairman of the streets committee, Councilman Jeff Gromley said uncontrolled runoff is eroding borough streets. He recommended borrowing money to correct the most egregious drainage problems before blacktopping the affected streets.
“I feel that you have to check the underneath and make sure it’s right before you put the top layer on,” Gromley said. “If you don’t do that, then you have problems down the road. So it might delay the paving project, but I want to make sure we have the drainage right before we go on.”
Officials said the new borrowing would be combined with a refinancing, at 2.64 percent, of the $500,000 loan taken out in November 2019.
Gromley later said the additional loan funds could be applied toward the camera project that Emerson described.
“This is not going to be cheap,” Emerson said. He told council that a comprehensive evaluation of the drainage system would better arm Clymer to win grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the state Department of Environmental Protection to help pay for stormwater control improvements.
Council voted without opposition on the drainage project recommendations, the loan and all other items of business on the agenda.
In other business, Clymer council:
• Voted to advertise a proposed budget for 2021, which is balanced at $539,700 in revenues and expenses. The top investments would be $162,500 in public works and $106,000 for public safety; revenues include $267,000 in projected local tax receipts and $118,600 in trash collection billing.
Tax rates for 2021 would remain unchanged for the real estate levy at 3.4 mills and for street light service at 0.5 mill per property illuminated by the lights. The fire protection tax would increase from 0.3 to 0.5 mill.
• Approved promotion and reassignment of three employees: Borough Manager Rob Barto has been named a consultant; Secretary Sonya Schrenkel has been appointed borough manager/secretary/treasurer; and John Gromley has been formally named director of public works. None of the salaries for the positions were adjusted.
• Ratified an agreement to provide police patrol service to Marion Center at a rate of $30 an hour for about 30 hours a month.
“We could not have thought of this two years ago,” Mayor Christina King said, reflecting on the personnel changes and the borough’s investment in upgrades for the police department.
• Rehired former police officer Hunter Scherf as a part-time patrol officer at $15.75 an hour, the rate of pay he received in May when he resigned from the department; and promoted officer Parker Scherf, brother of Hunter, to full-time status at $15.25 an hour.
• Hired accountant Missy Brocious to reconcile the borough bank accounts at $40 for the estimated one hour of service expected each month.
• Heard from Gromley that borough residents filled a trash dumpster two and a half times during the borough’s recent annual no-cost cleanup program.
• Learned that Winters Construction has been given notice to proceed with the Sherman Street veterans memorial park project. A projected end-of-year completion may not be in the picture.
“They will work as long as weather allows,” Schrenkel said.