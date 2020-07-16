BURRELL TOWNSHIP — A new ordinance under consideration in Burrell Township would assure clear paths for township snowplows in winter and all travelers year-round on township-owned roads.
The proposal imposes broad restrictions on the roads and shoulders and protects the township’s right of way from everything from portable basketball hoops to paved driveways.
If adopted, the ordinance would prohibit most activities on the black-topped roads without exception, and require property owners to obtain permits for building driveways that link onto the streets and roads.
Mailboxes on posts won’t be allowed with 24 inches of the pavement. Residents shouldn’t even think of planting trees or shrubs too close to the roads.
Leaving things anywhere on the pavement won’t be permitted.
Driveways should be professionally engineered and constructed but only after owners pay fees and get the supervisors’ written permission.
Simply called the “Burrell Township Right-of-Way Ordinance,” it will be available for public review and comment until the Aug. 19 meeting, when the supervisors plan to put it up for a final vote.
In other business Wednesday, the supervisors ratified the plans for spending Community Development Block Grant Money for the next three years, under the administration of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.
In addition to committing the funds automatically awarded to the township — as an entitlement community of more than 4,000 residents with qualifying areas of low- and moderate-income households — toward the extension of public water service to Campbells Mill and Falling Run roads and construction of storm sewer pipelines in the Marshall Heights area, the supervisors also agreed to direct a one-time grant of $56,400 earmarked for prevention and response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The board ordered the money to be expended through the Indiana County Community Action Program on emergency food programs serving residents of the township.
The board approved a variance on setback requirements for two lots created by the subdivision of land owned by Arthur Kromel, along Chestnut Ridge Road.
The original lot has two buildings that are too close to each other to allow the required setback from the new property line drawn between them.
At the recommendation of the Burrell Township Planning Commission, the supervisors also granted a minor subdivision of a lot owned by Mark and Joanna Sloan, along Heybert Drive.
The board appointed Robert Thompson of Black Lick to a seat on the township recreation and parks board.
The supervisors announced that Burrell Township Library now provides curbside service to members from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays, noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Members may contact the library by phone or online through Facebook to borrow books and DVDs.
Library Director Jen Van Hannak notified the supervisors that plans call for opening the library to the community by appointment within the next few weeks and to start a virtual summer reading program in August.